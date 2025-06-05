How a vacuum cleaner designed by a Singaporean found its way to an award-winning Thai film and on the Cannes red carpet

So how did someone who, in his own words, uses design “to address real-world social issues” end up working in a film about a vacuum cleaner that exorcises vengeful spirits?

Well, we have Momo Film Co founder Tan Si En to thank for that.

“I knew Si En, and she introduced me to the team. Because of my background in designing consumer appliances, they brought me on board to develop the vacuum cleaner,” said Sim.

But don’t let the synopsis of A Useful Ghost fool you.

According to Sim, it’s not “a typical film”.

“The story itself drew me in,” said Sim of his reason for joining the project.

“The plot was whimsical and layered with meaning. Unlike commercial projects that often focus on function and usability, this one gave me space to explore form as a way to tell a story.”

Sim added that after he spoke with the director and producers, he felt that there was “real room to play and express the character’s narrative through design”.

“I had a gut feeling it would be a fun and meaningful project.”