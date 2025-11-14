Content creator Simonboy sends lawyer's letter to Xiaxue after she calls him out over his charity project

The war of words between OG influencer Xiaxue and content creator Simonboy has taken a serious turn.

According to Xiaxue, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, Simonboy (real name Simon Khung) is now threatening to take legal action against her.

In an Instagram Story, the 41-year-old posted a screenshot of a lawyer’s cease-and-desist letter, cheekily captioning it: “Another lawyer’s letter to add to my collection. Preparing response, please wait.”

8days.sg has reached out to Xiaxue for comment but has yet to receive a reply.

Xiaxue’s latest remarks came after she criticised the 38-year-old TikTok personality on Nov 12 over his new Forever Megan Charity initiative, named in memory of his late daughter.