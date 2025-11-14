Content creator Simonboy sends lawyer's letter to Xiaxue after she calls him out over his charity project
Xiaxue shared a lawyer’s letter from Simonboy after criticising his Forever Megan Charity, which he launched in memory of his late daughter.
The war of words between OG influencer Xiaxue and content creator Simonboy has taken a serious turn.
According to Xiaxue, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, Simonboy (real name Simon Khung) is now threatening to take legal action against her.
In an Instagram Story, the 41-year-old posted a screenshot of a lawyer’s cease-and-desist letter, cheekily captioning it: “Another lawyer’s letter to add to my collection. Preparing response, please wait.”
8days.sg has reached out to Xiaxue for comment but has yet to receive a reply.
Xiaxue’s latest remarks came after she criticised the 38-year-old TikTok personality on Nov 12 over his new Forever Megan Charity initiative, named in memory of his late daughter.
The charity launched earlier this month on Simonboy’s birthday and has since completed its first project – funding a visit to Good Samaritan Home, an orphanage in Klang, Malaysia, back in August.
In a Story posted on Nov 12, Xiaxue shared a screenshot of former Straits Times editor Bertha Henson’s repost of a CNA article describing Simonboy as “unfazed” by criticism of his charity.
The post featured Simonboy carrying a toddler, to which Xiaxue wrote: “Glad he is unfazed. Three kids with three different moms. First child he neglected for 11 years and met for the first time in 2024. Made sure to document it on social media and for the news.”
She added: “I think you have enough kids on your hands to go and handle. You don’t need to bother yourself [and] take care of other people’s children.”
In an earlier Story, Xiaxue also shared a screenshot of a comment that read: “The real heroes are the fathers who stayed clean, earned an honest day's wage, loved and remained faithful to their wives and family. And they continue to do this without any form of media attention.”
Her response? “Correct.”
