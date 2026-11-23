A POP-PUNK THROWBACK

I still remember buying Simple Plan’s 2002 debut, No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls, during my teenage emo phase.

The throwback started before Simple Plan even took the stage. Good Charlotte, Blink-182 and Green Day were playing over the speakers, and it felt like someone had put on my teenage playlist (which, back then, meant lugging around a bag of CDs).

Growing up, I only ever got to see Simple Plan perform if I happened to catch them on MTV. Then I watched the 2025 Prime Video documentary Simple Plan: The Kids In The Crowd and had one of those moments where you realise how much time has passed: They are all dads now.