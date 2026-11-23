Pop-punk band Simple Plan are still kids at heart – and their nostalgic Singapore concert proved it
At the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 22, the pop-punk band took their Bigger Than You Think tour into the crowd, where fans belted out Addicted and Perfect.
Colourful beach balls flew through the air, there was a dance-off in Scooby-Doo outfits and one of the band members went crowd-surfing. For one night, Simple Plan brought out the kid in all of us – and the angsty teen in me.
The Canadian pop-punk band's Singapore Indoor Stadium concert on Sunday (Nov 22) was the second stop on the Asian leg of their Bigger Than You Think tour, which celebrates their 25th anniversary.
A POP-PUNK THROWBACK
I still remember buying Simple Plan’s 2002 debut, No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls, during my teenage emo phase.
The throwback started before Simple Plan even took the stage. Good Charlotte, Blink-182 and Green Day were playing over the speakers, and it felt like someone had put on my teenage playlist (which, back then, meant lugging around a bag of CDs).
Growing up, I only ever got to see Simple Plan perform if I happened to catch them on MTV. Then I watched the 2025 Prime Video documentary Simple Plan: The Kids In The Crowd and had one of those moments where you realise how much time has passed: They are all dads now.
Nov 22 was my first time seeing Simple Plan live. When they finally walked onstage, I had a little oh wow, that’s actually them moment. And there he was, my teenage crush, frontman Pierre Bouvier, in a tank top with an A Clockwork Orange print, looking like he’d barely aged. Alongside him were guitarists Jeff Stinco and Sebastien Lefebvre and drummer Chuck Comeau.
Then they launched into I’d Do Anything, and there I was, singing along with the rest of the crowd. Teenage me would’ve been beside herself.
The energy carried through Shut Up! and Jump, with the whole stadium screaming and jumping along. For Jet Lag, Canadian singer Lolo, who opened the show, joined Bouvier onstage to sing Natasha Bedingfield’s part.
FOR THE OLD-SCHOOL FANS
“So how old school are you?” Bouvier asked, gauging how long we’d been Simple Plan fans. Five years? Ten? Fifteen? By the time he asked who’d been listening for more than 20 years, I was enthusiastically waving my hands in the air. As Bouvier put it, sometimes the old-school fans just want to hear the old-school stuff.
I recognised Addicted from the first few bass notes. Judging by how much louder the stadium got, so did everyone else. Then came Welcome To My Life, and there I was, shouting “You don’t know what it’s like!” with all the drama of my teenage self, as if the whole world needed to hear it.
THE STADIUM BECOMES A PLAYGROUND
During Summer Paradise, colourful beach balls appeared onstage. Bouvier punched them into the crowd, and fans batted them around the stadium. For Untitled, he ran to the far end of the standing pit, where he sang at a grand piano surrounded by fans. Later, he hopped over a barrier and carried on singing as he made his way through the seats on the south side, with fans angling for selfies or reaching out for a quick high five. Oh, those lucky fans.
Back on the main stage, the band took me right back to my teenage playlist with a singalong medley of Smash Mouth’s All Star, Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi and The Killers’ Mr Brightside. Then came the theme song from What’s New, Scooby-Doo?, and the band invited fans in Scooby-Doo outfits onstage to dance and sing along. Again, lucky fans.
At one point, Bouvier took over on drums while Chuck Comeau set out to high-five as many fans in the standing pit as he could. His method? Crowd-surfing, of course. I can’t remember the last time I saw anyone crowd-surf at a gig. Between that, the beach balls and the Scooby-Doo dance-off, it felt like one big party. And up onstage, the band looked like kids again.
"I'M JUST A KID"
There was, of course, a song for that. When the band left the stage, the crowd chanted “Simple Plan! Simple Plan!” When they returned, photos from their early days appeared on the screen. Before launching into I’m Just A Kid, Bouvier recalled how the song found a new audience in 2020, when people used it to recreate childhood photos on TikTok.
They closed with Perfect, and the whole stadium sang along. I nearly teared up. Turns out that song still gets to me at 33.