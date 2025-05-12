Actor Simu Liu announces engagement to girlfriend Allison Hsu

The Hollywood star opened up about their relationship in 2023, telling People that he felt a sense of relief after meeting Hsu.



Liu told the magazine: “I think everyone knows the feeling of being in a situation where they’re not fully happy, and then all of a sudden for that to change ... it’s such a breath of relief.



“It’s this feeling of ‘Oh, right, it does exist.’ You start to feel like, okay, maybe I’ve just been conditioned to want something that doesn’t exist or I have unrealistic expectations.”



Liu also revealed that he’d love to have children with Hsu one day.



He said: “I definitely see kids in my future. I would be surprised if I was not a father 10 years from now.



“I think you just hit that point in your life where it starts happening around you and all of your best friends that you grew up just shooting s*** with and being delinquent kids with all of a sudden get to positions of responsibility and parenthood.

“You’re looking at these guys and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I never thought you would ever be responsible for another human life.’”