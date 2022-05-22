‘I remember being devastated at the time’: Simu Liu on failing to land a role in Crazy Rich Asians

Failure is part and parcel of life and for Simu Liu, the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings star, being open about them is what teaches him how to succeed.

In an episode of How To Fail With Elizabeth Day on Wednesday (May 18), a weekly podcast by the English writer, journalist and broadcaster, Liu revealed that it was “crushing blow” for him to learn that he didn’t have the “X-factor” or “it factor” to land an acting role in 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians. The rom-com was directed by US screenwriter and producer Jon Chu.

At the time, Liu had just started out in Los Angeles (which he described as a “massive risk” in itself), and was feeling hopeful about his prospects.

“If there’s only one shot, it’s going to be Crazy Rich Asians … This is my one window. And I remember going to my first audition and getting positive feedback.”