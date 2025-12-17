Shang-Chi star Simu Liu reveals how Taylor Swift helped him propose to his girlfriend

Simu Liu got in touch with Taylor Swift to help with his proposal to Allison Hsu. The 36-year-old Marvel actor got engaged to his girlfriend in Paris earlier this year, and he has revealed how the Life Of A Showgirl pop star helped make the moment even more special.

Appearing on The Tonight Show, Liu told Jimmy Fallon: “My fiancee works in music, she’s a digital marketing executive, and she grew up a Swiftie.

"She loves Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift‘s songs and her music, that was a big part even in the beginning of our relationship, was getting to know [my fiancee] through those songs and why they meant so much to her.

“So I was like, well, if there’s one person that would make this engagement so special, and I reached out, as if we’re BFFs.

"No, I mean, I met her a couple times, she’s fantastic, but I reached out to Taylor through her publicist, and I said, ‘Hey, is there any way that I could convince you to make a two-second video just to say congrats?’"

Liu was delighted when, just a couple of days later, the Anti-Hero hitmaker came through with the "cherry on top" of his proposal.

He added: "She literally, two days later, sent it over and I was able to play it for [Hsu], and so, Taylor Swift was the cherry on top!

"She is just so nice and sweet."