Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Simu Liu commemorates 10th anniversary of getting fired from accountant job
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Simu Liu commemorates 10th anniversary of getting fired from accountant job

The Marvel star even thanked the people at Deloitte Toronto for doing for him what he never had the courage to do for himself. “You destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me.”

Simu Liu commemorates 10th anniversary of getting fired from accountant job

Canadian actor Simu Liu attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Shameelah Abdullah
14 Apr 2022 11:46AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 11:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Marvel star Simu Liu recently celebrated a very special anniversary. Ten years ago, on Apr 12, he was fired from Deloitte Toronto where he worked as an accountant.

While getting fired from a job can be an emotionally tumultuous journey, for Liu, it turned out to be the catalyst for change that he needed.

The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings actor took to social media to share his feelings about the life-changing moment.

“Ten years ago to the day, I was lead into my managing partner’s office at Deloitte and told that they were terminating my employment effective immediately,” he began his post, which he uploaded on Tuesday (Apr 12).

The 32-year-old actor described being escorted out by a woman from HR and a security guard. “It was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. Nobody moved, offered a whisper of encouragement or even looked in my direction. I fought back tears of humiliation, grabbed my things, and never looked back.”

Liu said that when that happened, he thought his life was over and that he had “wasted countless time and money that (his) family had invested in (him)”.

He shared that although he gets introspective whenever Apr 12 rolls around each year, 2022 was a special year as it was the tenth anniversary of the day that changed his life.

He described that he spent four of those years “running around like a headless chicken” figuring out how to break into the entertainment industry while struggling with credit card debt, then another three years using his life savings to make it in Hollywood.

“It’s really only been these past three years that anything I’ve done has begun to bear any fruit.”

“My goodness, what an incredible journey it’s been,” he declared.

Liu admitted that luck “played a substantial role” in his success but he insisted he would have still found a way to “find purpose and meaning in the pursuit of success” on his own terms had he not been cast in what he described as “life-changing roles”, likely referring to the comedy series Kim’s Convenience and the Marvel hit, Shang-Chi.

He ended his note by “sincerely, honestly” thanking the people at Deloitte Toronto for firing him all those years ago. “You did for me what I never had the courage to do myself; you destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me.”

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us