Simu Liu commemorates 10th anniversary of getting fired from accountant job

Marvel star Simu Liu recently celebrated a very special anniversary. Ten years ago, on Apr 12, he was fired from Deloitte Toronto where he worked as an accountant.

While getting fired from a job can be an emotionally tumultuous journey, for Liu, it turned out to be the catalyst for change that he needed.

The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings actor took to social media to share his feelings about the life-changing moment.

“Ten years ago to the day, I was lead into my managing partner’s office at Deloitte and told that they were terminating my employment effective immediately,” he began his post, which he uploaded on Tuesday (Apr 12).

The 32-year-old actor described being escorted out by a woman from HR and a security guard. “It was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. Nobody moved, offered a whisper of encouragement or even looked in my direction. I fought back tears of humiliation, grabbed my things, and never looked back.”

Liu said that when that happened, he thought his life was over and that he had “wasted countless time and money that (his) family had invested in (him)”.

He shared that although he gets introspective whenever Apr 12 rolls around each year, 2022 was a special year as it was the tenth anniversary of the day that changed his life.

He described that he spent four of those years “running around like a headless chicken” figuring out how to break into the entertainment industry while struggling with credit card debt, then another three years using his life savings to make it in Hollywood.

“It’s really only been these past three years that anything I’ve done has begun to bear any fruit.”

“My goodness, what an incredible journey it’s been,” he declared.

Liu admitted that luck “played a substantial role” in his success but he insisted he would have still found a way to “find purpose and meaning in the pursuit of success” on his own terms had he not been cast in what he described as “life-changing roles”, likely referring to the comedy series Kim’s Convenience and the Marvel hit, Shang-Chi.

He ended his note by “sincerely, honestly” thanking the people at Deloitte Toronto for firing him all those years ago. “You did for me what I never had the courage to do myself; you destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me.”