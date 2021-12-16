Simu Liu on being a 'self-generator' and not someone 'who waits for opportunity to come'

When little-known actor Simu Liu tweeted in 2014 asking Marvel for an Asian American superhero, he wasn't vying for a job – he was venting at Hollywood's status quo.

"I was experiencing just such a frustration turning on the TV and, as a struggling actor, too, just really seeing the limits of what was possible for people that look like me," said Liu, who has been named one of AP's Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year. "Fast forward five years, and I'm here."

Liu starred as Shaun/Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Marvel's first film led by an Asian superhero. The blockbuster movie obliterated the records for both Labor Day openings and pandemic-era releases on its way to more than US$430 million in ticket sales worldwide.

"My goal was always to try to make it out in Hollywood, and for a few years, nothing happened," said the Chinese-born Canadian actor. "Then in 2019, the craziest thing happened… I'm getting all these incredible opportunities. Most recently it was SNL, but it was also getting to go to the Met Gala – so many different things. I had an opportunity to be on Sesame Street. I mean, it's been such a joy and such a privilege to go through."