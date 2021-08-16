We are not an experiment: Shang-Chi star responds to Disney CEO’s statement

Marvel’s first Asian superhero Simu Liu is up in arms over a statement made by Disney’s CEO last week. Over the weekend, the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings star took to social media to say, “We are not an 'interesting experiment'”.

This is in response to a statement made by CEO Bob Chapek during a Disney earnings call on Thursday (Aug 12), during which he referred to the upcoming Marvel movie as an “interesting experiment” for the company.

Discussing plans for future theatrical releases, Chapek noted that giving Shang-Chi a 45-day theatrical window before releasing it on Disney+ would be “another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles”.

This is opposed to the company's current approach of making films available on Disney+ Premier Access on the same day as the theatrical release, as it did with Black Widow and Jungle Cruise.

Needless to say, audiences and cast members alike were less than pleased by the statement’s wording. Liu’s impassioned statements on Twitter and Instagram continued: “We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers.”