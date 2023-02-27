Simu Liu teases new Shang-Chi appearance, Steven Yeun joining Thunderbolts movie

Simu Liu has teased fans will see him pop up in a new Marvel blockbuster "sooner than (they) think".

The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' actor admitted he is very excited about the possibility of a crossover with other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and suggested he has already been working on another project in the role.

He told People magazine: "I'm such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game.

"I think that's what excites me the most as a performer, (and) also as a fan."

He then teased: "And who knows, they might see something sooner than you think. We'll see."

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old star admitted he is "honoured" to be part of the cast of Greta Gerwig's long-awaited Barbie movie, particularly because it is such a different project to "the Marvel thing".

He said: "The invitation to participate (is) certainly very humbling.

"I'm extremely honoured to have even been given the opportunity to play in that sandbox with such incredible auteurs every step of the way.

"(I'm honoured) just getting to do something completely different than the Marvel thing and fighting, and letting it be about the dance and the colour and the vibrancy of that movie."

The Barbie film also stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Elsewhere, it was announced that Steven Yeun has joined the cast of the Marvel blockbuster Thunderbolts and is being lined up for a key role in the MCU moving forward.

The 39-year-old actor joins an ensemble cast that also features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Olga Kurylenko.

The movie is being directed by Jake Schreier from a script by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. It is scheduled to be released in July 2024.

Little is known about the plot of the movie but the comics revolve around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.

Yeun previously starred in the hit TV series The Walking Dead before his performance in the 2020 film Minari earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.