Entertainment

'What were they thinking': Shang-Chi's Simu Liu jokes about best actor nom – against Tony Leung
Entertainment

'What were they thinking': Shang-Chi's Simu Liu jokes about best actor nom – against Tony Leung

The actor, who was nominated for the Critics Choice Super Awards, also confirmed he’ll be appearing in the new Barbie movie, alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

‘What were they thinking’: Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu jokes about best actor nom – against Tony Leung

Tony Leung and Simu Liu in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. (Photo: Marvel)

Shameelah Abdullah
25 Feb 2022 09:39AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 09:39AM)
Guess it’s pretty hard going up against your "dad" – especially if it’s Tony Leung.

Actor Simu Liu recently joked about being nominated for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie for the second annual Critics Choice Super Awards, for his titular role in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

He was nominated alongside Leung, who plays the villainous father Wenwu (for which the Hong Kong acting legend also got another nod for Best Villain in a Superhero Movie).

The Marvel film received five nominations, including Best Superhero Movie and Best Actress in a Superhero Movie (Michelle Yeoh). Fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe flick Spider-Man: No Way Home also received five nominations (and Spider-Men Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield also have a rivalry going on, with both having been also nominated for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie).

"Every single nomination is so well-deserved... except mine. What were they thinking. No, seriously, it's a huge honour... but HOW. So proud of our amazing cast and everyone who came out to watch the film. I really hope Tony wins everything!!!!," Liu tweeted.

The Critics Choice Super Awards is a relatively new awards event by the Critics Choice Association to honour genre film and television. It will be held on Mar 17, three days after the North American organisation’s more mainstream Critics Choice Awards.

That’s not the only event the Shang-Chi folks are looking forward to: It’s also been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. The Oscars will take place on Mar 27.

As for Liu, the actor also recently confirmed he’ll be appearing in the new Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. “I guess it's salad for dinner” #comeonbarbieletsgoparty,” he tweeted.

Source: CNA/mm

