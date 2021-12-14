Simu Liu urges fellow creatives to ‘take space’ and show the world how ‘cool it is to be Asian’

Simu Liu is on a roll. Not only did he pick up the People’s Choice Awards for best action movie star last week, he also received an accolade at The Unforgettable Gala that took place on Dec 11.

Liu, who made history as Marvel’s first Asian superhero in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, won the night’s Breakout in Film honour, which goes to a “rising talent who has impacted audiences around the world”. The film also received the Vanguard award that evening.

The Unforgettable Gala recognises Asian and Pacific Islander (API) leaders who have fought for API presence in the arts, entertainment and culture so it’s no wonder Liu touched on his heritage and those who have paved the way before him during his acceptance speech.