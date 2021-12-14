Logo
Simu Liu urges fellow creatives to ‘take space’ and show the world how ‘cool it is to be Asian’
The actor made the speech while accepting the Breakout in Film Award at the Unforgettable Gala, which recognises Asian and Pacific Islander leaders.

Simu Liu attend the 19th annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton on December 11, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/AFP

Richa Liz Mathew
14 Dec 2021 01:04PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 01:04PM)
Simu Liu is on a roll. Not only did he pick up the People’s Choice Awards for best action movie star last week, he also received an accolade at The Unforgettable Gala that took place on Dec 11.

Liu, who made history as Marvel’s first Asian superhero in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, won the night’s Breakout in Film honour, which goes to a “rising talent who has impacted audiences around the world”. The film also received the Vanguard award that evening. 

The Unforgettable Gala recognises Asian and Pacific Islander (API) leaders who have fought for API presence in the arts, entertainment and culture so it’s no wonder Liu touched on his heritage and those who have paved the way before him during his acceptance speech. 

Simu Liu and Sandra Oh attend the 19th annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton on December 11, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/AFP

The 32-year-old Canadian actor said: “There are so many people here tonight fighting the good fight…showing me what it means to be unapologetically Asian.

He added: “The more I think about it, the more it feels like a superpower.”

Liu ended his speech by calling on his fellow Asian creatives to “show up, take space, and show the world how f**king cool it is to be Asian!”

Sandra Oh, John Cho and Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton were also recognised at the gala.

Source: CNA/sr

