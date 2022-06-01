'One of the most painful experiences': Simu Liu talks about full body waxing for Barbie movie
The 33-year-old Marvel star is rumoured to play a Ken Doll opposite Margot Robbie in the upcoming film based on the iconic doll.
Details about Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie remain hush-hush, but Simu Liu is ready to bare it all – about his pre-production experiences, that is.
In an interview with UK publication The Independent on Tuesday (May 31), the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings star revealed that he had to wax his entire body for the film.
He said: “Waxing has been an education to say the least. It was one of the most painful experiences of my life”, adding that he has found “such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis”.
Seeing how Liu’s rumoured to play a Ken Doll alongside Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa, we guess waxing is one way to make someone look almost doll-like.
Along with Gosling and Gatwa, the 33-year-old Marvel star will act opposite Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), who’ll play the titular role of the iconic doll and who is also slated to co-produce the film.
Liu also told Entertainment Weekly that his co-stars – who include Will Ferrell, America Ferrera and Issa Rae – were one of the “coolest” groups of actors he has had the opportunity to work with.
He added that he wished to show audiences the daily work done on set, describing it as “wild”, “crazy” and “incredibly unique”. However, noting the secrecy surrounding the production and the theories that have sprouted up in online discourse surrounding it, he said “that’s perfect – the less you know about it the better”.
Fans looking forward to seeing what Liu described – and his appearance after all that waxing – will have to wait just a while longer, though. The Barbie film, co-written by Gerwig (Little Women) and her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), is set to release in Singapore on Jul 20, 2023.