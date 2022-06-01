'One of the most painful experiences': Simu Liu talks about full body waxing for Barbie movie

Details about Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie remain hush-hush, but Simu Liu is ready to bare it all – about his pre-production experiences, that is.

In an interview with UK publication The Independent on Tuesday (May 31), the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings star revealed that he had to wax his entire body for the film.

He said: “Waxing has been an education to say the least. It was one of the most painful experiences of my life”, adding that he has found “such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis”.

Seeing how Liu’s rumoured to play a Ken Doll alongside Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa, we guess waxing is one way to make someone look almost doll-like.

Along with Gosling and Gatwa, the 33-year-old Marvel star will act opposite Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), who’ll play the titular role of the iconic doll and who is also slated to co-produce the film.