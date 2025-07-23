Mandopop singer Jam Hsiao returns to Singapore for concert in October

Mandopop singer Jam Hsiao will be performing in Singapore on Oct 25 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of his Wild/Mild tour.

This marks seven years since his last solo concert in the country, which took place in November 2018 as part of his Mr Entertainer world tour.

Tickets for the upcoming show are priced from S$168 to S$298, excluding booking fee.

Fans hoping to catch the Taiwanese singer live can access the Mastercard presale, available exclusively to Mastercard cardholders on Jul 28 from 2pm to 11.59pm.

The Mastercard preferred ticket access is also available to World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders from Jul 30, 2pm. Visit priceless.com/music for details.

Meanwhile, Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive Live Nation presale on Jul 29, from 2pm to 11.59pm. Visit www.livenation.sg for free membership signup and presale access.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Jul 30, from 2pm onwards via ticketmaster.sg.