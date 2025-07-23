Mandopop singer Jam Hsiao returns to Singapore for concert in October
Tickets are priced from S$168 to S$298, excluding booking fee.
Mandopop singer Jam Hsiao will be performing in Singapore on Oct 25 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of his Wild/Mild tour.
This marks seven years since his last solo concert in the country, which took place in November 2018 as part of his Mr Entertainer world tour.
Tickets for the upcoming show are priced from S$168 to S$298, excluding booking fee.
Fans hoping to catch the Taiwanese singer live can access the Mastercard presale, available exclusively to Mastercard cardholders on Jul 28 from 2pm to 11.59pm.
The Mastercard preferred ticket access is also available to World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders from Jul 30, 2pm. Visit priceless.com/music for details.
Meanwhile, Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive Live Nation presale on Jul 29, from 2pm to 11.59pm. Visit www.livenation.sg for free membership signup and presale access.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Jul 30, from 2pm onwards via ticketmaster.sg.
The singer also posted about his return to Singapore for a concert on Instagram on Tuesday (Jul 22). In his caption he wrote: "See you in Singapore on Oct 25, I'm starting to warm up."
The Wild/Mild World Tour kicked off in August 2024 in Shanghai and has headed to North America, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia.
Hsiao, who married his longtime manager in October 2023, rose to fame in 2007 with his breakout performance of New Endless Love on the singing competition One Million Star. He is known for hits like Princess, Miss You Forever and How To Say I Don’t Love You.