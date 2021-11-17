Singapore actor Lim Kay Siu lands key role in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix has cast veteran theatre and TV actor Lim Kay Siu in the new live-action TV adaptation of Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Lim will be playing Gyatso, a kind and caring Air Nomad monk who is the guardian, mentor and father figure to Avatar Aang (played by Gordon Cormier).

This is not the 61-year-old Singaporean's first foray into international projects.

Fans will remember Lim starring alongside Chow Yun-fat and Jodie Foster in 1991's Anna And The King, playing Prince Chowfa, King Mongkut's brother. He also played a North Korean villain alongside Pierce Brosnan in television spy movie Night Watch.