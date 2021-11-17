Singapore actor Lim Kay Siu lands key role in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender
Lim will be playing Gyatso, the guardian, mentor and father figure to the young airbending Avatar Aang, in the live-action remake.
Netflix has cast veteran theatre and TV actor Lim Kay Siu in the new live-action TV adaptation of Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Lim will be playing Gyatso, a kind and caring Air Nomad monk who is the guardian, mentor and father figure to Avatar Aang (played by Gordon Cormier).
This is not the 61-year-old Singaporean's first foray into international projects.
Fans will remember Lim starring alongside Chow Yun-fat and Jodie Foster in 1991's Anna And The King, playing Prince Chowfa, King Mongkut's brother. He also played a North Korean villain alongside Pierce Brosnan in television spy movie Night Watch.
Lim has been cast alongside Kim’s Convenience star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee who will play fan favourite Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general who serves as the wise, nurturing mentor to his hot-headed nephew, Prince Zuko.
Also joining the cast is Ken Leung (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Industry), who will play Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious Fire Nation military officer eager to leverage an unexpected encounter with a desperate Prince Zuko to advance his personal goals.
The trio join the previously announced cast of Cormier, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.
Netflix announced on Tuesday (Nov 16) that production has officially begun. The streaming service has partnered with Pixomondo, which designed and operates the new, custom-built facility in Vancouver where production is taking place. The facility boasts cutting-edge technology capable of doing visual effects in real time with 23,000 sq ft of stage space.
The upcoming remake will use the same technology behind Disney+'s The Mandalorian and Netflix's own The Midnight Sky.
Netflix first announced the adaptation of the award-winning animated series back in 2018. The animated version of The Last Airbender aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008. The sequel series – Legend of Korra – aired for four seasons from 2012 to 2014.