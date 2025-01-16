What to see at Singapore Art Week 2025: Light To Night, Aliwal Urban Arts Festival among over 130 events
The 13th edition of Singapore Art Week will return from Jan 17 to 26.
It’s that time of year again for art aficionados in Singapore. Singapore Art Week (SAW) will return for its 13th edition from Jan 17 to 26. This year, fans can expect over 130 arts events around Singapore including exhibitions and art fairs.
Also returning is the fan favourite Light To Night festival which will have over 70 artworks and programmes, including breathtaking projection mappings and installations.
There are lots to choose from, which you can check on the SAW website, but to get your started, here are some of the events you can check out.
LIGHT TO NIGHT FESTIVAL
Get ready to snap pictures of gorgeous art pieces at this year’s Light To Night Singapore. With its theme of ‘Do You See Me?’, this year’s event boasts an array of projection mappings, gigantic inflatable sculptures, and even an art fair.
Marvel at the legacy and art of three of Singapore’s most influential artists – the late printmaker and Cultural Medallion recipient Chng Seok Tin, painter and Cultural Medallion recipient Goh Beng Kwan, and the late batik artist Jaafar Latiff – as their works get emblazoned on the facade of the National Gallery.
Get ready to stop and stare at Travelling Through The Tropical Rainforest by renowned sculptor and Cultural Medallion recipient Han Sai Por.
The installation features six large-scale inflatable sculptural forms resembling tropical ferns.
Date: Jan 17 to Feb 6
Venue: National Gallery Singapore
Website
ALIWAL URBAN ARTS FESTIVAL
The young and the young at heart can head to Aliwal Arts Centre for this year’s edition of the Aliwal Urban Arts Festival. Centred on street culture and youth subculture, this year’s festival features an exhibition on customisation in the automotive world, open studios, live graffiti painting sessions, workshops and music and dance performances – all set in Kampong Gelam.
Tailored: Bore & Stroke explores intersections between custom culture in the automotive world and creative practices in urban art, design and fashion. Visitors can also try their hand at airbrushing and poster design.
Aliwal Urban Arts Festival will also host a skateboarding clinic for beginners, with coaches providing guidance in a safe environment. This hands-on session includes essential techniques, fun challenges, and pro tips to boost one’s skateboarding confidence and skills.
Date: Jan 25, 12pm till late
Venue: Aliwal Arts Centre
Website
DIGIKAT BY YANG DERONG
Witness as the traditional art form of ikat weaving gets a digital makeover at DIGikat. The project features an LED projection of an animated artwork of digital ikat that’s inspired by sound waves capturing the rhythm of communal life.
This digital display will be paired with a woven jacquard fabric, transforming the artwork into a tactile form.
Date: Jan 17 to 26
Venue: The Annex At The Arts House
Website
JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT: BEHIND THE CANVAS SERIES 1
The exhibition celebrates the life and work of the iconic American artist who was applauded for his captivating sketches and illustrations. Attendees will have a deeper understanding of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s life, history and inspirations.
Date: Till Mar 6
Venue: Marina Bay Sands Convention Hall D
Website
HOPE YOU ARE KEEPING WELL!
Comprising an exhibition and a series of gatherings, this project reflects on the impact of Singapore’s productivity agenda on artistic labour.
Date: Jan 15 to Mar 9
Venue: Objectifs Centre For Photography and Film
Website
THE PIERRE LORINET COLLECTION: SPACE
The third exhibition from The Pierre Lorinet Collection explores the theme of space, in reference to its venue: An 8,000 sq ft warehouse at New Bahru.
Featuring works by artists such as Ugo Rondinone, Liz Deschenes, Theaster Gates, and Tracey Emin, the exhibition reflects diverse interpretations of space: Cosmic, earthly, emotional, and structural.
Date: Jan 10 to Feb 2
Venue: New Bahru Factory
Website
AFFECTIVE ARCHITECTURE
Making its debut at this year’s Singapore Art Week, Affective Architecture is a group exhibition showcasing Singaporean and international new media artists working with immersive environments, including virtual reality, expanded cinema, and games.