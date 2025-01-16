What to see at Singapore Art Week 2025: Light To Night, Aliwal Urban Arts Festival among over 130 events

It’s that time of year again for art aficionados in Singapore. Singapore Art Week (SAW) will return for its 13th edition from Jan 17 to 26. This year, fans can expect over 130 arts events around Singapore including exhibitions and art fairs.

Also returning is the fan favourite Light To Night festival which will have over 70 artworks and programmes, including breathtaking projection mappings and installations.

There are lots to choose from, which you can check on the SAW website, but to get your started, here are some of the events you can check out.

LIGHT TO NIGHT FESTIVAL

Get ready to snap pictures of gorgeous art pieces at this year’s Light To Night Singapore. With its theme of ‘Do You See Me?’, this year’s event boasts an array of projection mappings, gigantic inflatable sculptures, and even an art fair.

Marvel at the legacy and art of three of Singapore’s most influential artists – the late printmaker and Cultural Medallion recipient Chng Seok Tin, painter and Cultural Medallion recipient Goh Beng Kwan, and the late batik artist Jaafar Latiff – as their works get emblazoned on the facade of the National Gallery.