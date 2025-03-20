Singapore Ballet’s 2025 Season opens with classics like Cinderella and Peter & Blue’s School Holidays for kids

Singapore Ballet returns with its 2025 Season to showcase a series of performances including two timeless classical ballets, Romeo & Juliet and Cinderella, as well as a charming children’s production, Peter & Blue’s School Holidays.

Titled Illuminations, this year’s season seeks to weave light, movement, emotion and artistry together in a harmonious celebration of the human spirit, Singapore Ballet said in a media release.

The company performed the classic tale of Romeo & Juliet from Mar 13-16 at the Esplanade Theatre to open their season. This was the company's fifth staging of the performance, with the first time at Kallang Theatre in 2000.