Singapore Ballet’s 2025 Season opens with classics like Cinderella and Peter & Blue’s School Holidays for kids
Catch timeless masterpieces throughout the year too at Singapore Ballet Festival, Ballet Under the Stars and Passages, Singapore Ballet’s contemporary season.
Singapore Ballet returns with its 2025 Season to showcase a series of performances including two timeless classical ballets, Romeo & Juliet and Cinderella, as well as a charming children’s production, Peter & Blue’s School Holidays.
Titled Illuminations, this year’s season seeks to weave light, movement, emotion and artistry together in a harmonious celebration of the human spirit, Singapore Ballet said in a media release.
The company performed the classic tale of Romeo & Juliet from Mar 13-16 at the Esplanade Theatre to open their season. This was the company's fifth staging of the performance, with the first time at Kallang Theatre in 2000.
From Jun 26 to 29, young audiences and families can embark on a fun-filled adventure in Peter & Blue’s School Holiday at the Esplanade Theatre Studios.
Featuring dancers Shu Igarashi as Peter and Satoru Agetsuma as Blue, this heartwarming children's show will be packed with laughter, friendship and imaginative play.
And as the year draws to a close, audiences can catch Cinderella from Dec 4 to 7 at the Esplanade Theatre.
A production that sold out on its last run, Cinderella will feature Prokofiev’s music and live accompaniment, to captivate audiences with a heartwarming tale of love and transformation. Choreographed by Janek Schergen, back by popular demand, the classic piece is accompanied by the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra with designs by Leonard Choo.
The season will also feature a line-up of timeless masterpieces by Ma Cong, Tim Rushton and Choo-San Goh at the Singapore Ballet Festival from Jul 18 to 20, as well as an evening in a relaxed picnic setting at Ballet Under the Stars from Sep 19 to 21 and 26 to 28, which offers world-class performances for families and dance lovers to enjoy.
Discover fresh, cutting-edge choreography too at Passages, Singapore Ballet’s contemporary season from Oct 31 to Nov 2 featuring choreographers Tim Harbour, Alice Topp, Natalie Weir and Christina Chan.
Founded in 1988 as the Singapore Dance Theatre by Goh Soo Khim and Anthony Then, Singapore Ballet performs six seasons annually, including three full-length ballet productions at the Esplanade Theatre.
The company has also toured internationally to destinations such as France, the United States, China, and the UK, performing at prestigious festivals and events.
For more details of the 2025 Season performances, visit https://singaporeballet.org.