Dinner, dancing and live bands: 6 spots where you can unwind after work

Dancing in a crowd while belting out the lyrics of Don’t Stop Believin’ can make some of us feel like a teenager again. Except these days, you have adult responsibilities and a backache, so you’ll need to be home and in bed by 10pm… 11.30 tops.

If that sounds like you and you find yourself in the mood for a night of good food, live music and a little dancing to the soundtrack of your youth, these venues are worth checking out. You’ll eat well, dance like it's 1999 (or maybe 2010) and still be home in time for your magnesium.