Singapore Biennale 2022 goes beyond Singapore's shores to the Southern Islands
Furthermore, the event now has a name: Natasha.

(Left) Kipuka (2022) by Maile Meyer and Drew Kahuʻaina Broderick. And Cijin’s Taste Of Empires (2022) by Wu Mali. (Photos: Singapore Art Museum)

16 Oct 2022 07:34AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2022 07:34AM)
Meet Natasha or what art fans know as Singapore Biennale 2022 (SB2022). This year, the seventh edition of the event has been given a name – the first time that has ever been done – to make the biennale "a little more human", according to organiser Singapore Art Museum (SAM). 

And Natasha is all set to welcome art lovers from Sunday, Oct 16 at her various venues strewn across the island, including three new ones: Singapore Flyer, International Plaza and 22 Orchard Road

This year, even the Southern Islands – Sentosa, St Johns Island, Lazarus Island – are also part of the event:

Spot Donghwan Kam's Fermentation Houses (2021-2023) at Sentosa Cove, St John's Island and Lazarus Island. Fermentation Houses were developed from Kam’s previous work Fermentation Garden, which saw the artist cultivating kimchi in miniature houses. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)
Singaporean artist Zarina Muhammad’s Moving Earth, Crossing Water, Eating Soil at St John’s Island is inspired by islands that have long lost their names such as Pulau Sekijang Bendera. Her installations are accompanied by workshops, tours and performances. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)
Papitas Tarpuycha/Earthing Potatoes (2011-ongoing) by Asa Sonjasdotter and Daniela Zambrano Almidon shows a Quechua food ritual that centres on potato at Lazarus Island. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)
You'll find Kipuka (2022) by Hawaiian artists Maile Meyer and Drew Kahuʻaina Broderick at Sentosa Cove. The word “kipuka” carries many meanings in Hawaiian, including “variation”, “change of form”, “a calm place in a high sea” and in everyday vernacular, a metaphor for vibrancy and resilience. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)

There is much to explore on the main island as well such as The Library Of Unread Books at International Plaza (an homage to the 700-book collection contributed by people who donated books they have not read), and the visual feasts that await visitors at Singapore Flyer (look for the multi-authored project Islandwide Coverage and film installation Ensemble For Non-Linear Time). 

Natasha's other locations include regional libraries and everyday spaces such as Yan Kit Playfield. At the latter, you'll find The Pavilion Of Regret, which serves as a platform for unwanted and discarded plants to find a new home.

Catch Ensemble For Non-Linear Time at Singapore Flyer. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)
See Islandwide Coverage – a multi-venue, multi-authored project that explores the environments of everyday life – at various locations. (Photo: AWKNDAFFR)
Explore The Library Of Unread Books at International Plaza. (Photo: Heman Chong and Renee Staal)

As for 22 Orchard Road (it opens in December), it is an old shophouse that's home to the works of artists such as multimedia artist Sarah Abu-Abdallah, Seoul-based Jaemin Cha as well as groups such as Malaeb, which imagines community-led play spaces. 

You'll also get to see the artworks (see pictures below) produced through the residency programmes in Jordan and Singapore as part of SB2022's partnership with Darat al Funun - The Khalid Shoman Foundation.

The Vicious Sea (2022) by Singaporean artist Ong Kian Peng was created during his three-month residency in Amman, Jordan. Find it at Tanjong Pagar Distripark. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)
Jordanian artist Raed Ibrahim, who is in-residence in Singapore till November 2022, presents a series of clay tablets coded and customised to reflect a subject that is missing, obstructing or obscuring. See them at Tanjong Pagar Distripark. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)

Of course, you can't miss SAM's home, located on levels one, three and five of Tanjong Pagar Distripark. During the biennale, it'll host the works of artists from Singapore, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and the Americas. 

Garden Amidst The Flame; Lacuna for Compassion (2022) by Natasha Tontey. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)
Kinetic Paintings (1987-1988) by Samia Halaby. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)
No Ghost Just a Shell (2000) by various artists. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)
Hut Tep Soda Chan (2011, 2017) by Kanitha Thith. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)
Haegue Yang's Hairy Carbonous Dweller and Furless Uncolored Dweller. (Photo: Singapore Art Museum)

There will be a series of public programmes held over two weekends on Oct 16, and Oct 21 and 22, where you can participate in talks, workshops and performances held by the artists and collaborators. 

The main exhibition will end on Mar 19, 2023. For more information and ticket details on the event, or shall we say Natasha, visit www.singaporebiennale.org.

Source: CNA/bk

