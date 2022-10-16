Singapore Biennale 2022 goes beyond Singapore's shores to the Southern Islands

Meet Natasha or what art fans know as Singapore Biennale 2022 (SB2022). This year, the seventh edition of the event has been given a name – the first time that has ever been done – to make the biennale "a little more human", according to organiser Singapore Art Museum (SAM).

And Natasha is all set to welcome art lovers from Sunday, Oct 16 at her various venues strewn across the island, including three new ones: Singapore Flyer, International Plaza and 22 Orchard Road.

This year, even the Southern Islands – Sentosa, St John’s Island, Lazarus Island – are also part of the event: