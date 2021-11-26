The first Singapore Clay Festival kicks off with exhibitions and charity sale

Singapore Clay Festival ’21 kicked off on Thursday (Nov 25) and will run until Nov 29. The inaugural pottery festival features works from some of Singapore’s leading potters and ceramists, including Ahmad Abu Bakar, Chua Soo Kim, Jason Lim and more.

President Halimah Yacob was the guest of honour at the festival opening on Thursday.

She said in her opening remarks: “What the Singapore Clay Festival showcases is the creative spirit of Singaporeans. Each potter uses the same medium of clay, but each end product is unique and a reflection of their thoughtful, creative expressions. In the same way, this is the kind of society we are striving to build through the next Enabling Masterplan 2030 – one in which every Singaporean can contribute in their unique ways.”

The sold-out event is taking place at Enabling Village, Singapore’s inclusivity hotspot at Redhill, where visitors who were lucky enough to snag a ticket can admire and purchase a wide variety of creative clay works through several exhibitions.