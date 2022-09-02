How to survive concert season in Singapore: F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Justin Bieber, ZoukOut 2022 and lots more

TIP 1: KEEP HYDRATED

This is an important one, particularly for the big festivals. Dehydration is an inevitable consequence of watching bands and musicians for hours. You might be dancing. You might be moshing. You might prefer to just stand and watch. Either way, you’ll be losing water as you sweat it out. Plus this is Singapore and we’re all very aware of our punishing climate. Even indoors.

Have a bottle of water or two on hand if you’re preparing to queue early before the concert for a good mosh-pit/standing room spot.

If you’re not permitted to bring your own beverages into the event venue, make sure you buy a bottle of water immediately once you enter. Waiting until you’re almost ready to pass out is never a good idea.