Green Day, Westlife and Marshmello to perform at Singapore F1 Grand Prix

SINGAPORE: Green Day, Westlife and DJ Marshmello are set to perform at the Padang stage at this year's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, which will take place from Sep 30 to Oct 2.

This is the first group of acts confirmed for the event.

The final line-up will include more than 75 performances across eight stages, with more acts to be unveiled in the coming weeks, said organisers on Monday (May 23).

Marshmello, known for hit songs such as Alone, Friends and Happier, will hit the stage on Sep 30.

Irish boyband Westlife last performed in Singapore in 2019. More than 20,000 people turned up at the National Stadium to see the group as part of a tour celebrating their 20th year.

Fans can catch the four-man group’s The Wild Dreams Tour at the Padang Stage Zone 4 on Oct 1.

Green Day will feature on the final day, Oct 2. The punk group was scheduled to hold a concert in Singapore in April last year, after having already postponed from its original March 2020 date. However, it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its last Singapore performance was at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2010.

All tickets to the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix will have access to the Padang Stage in Zone 4.

Organisers also announced that more tickets will be made available, after the initial offering in early April sold out within hours. These will include additional walkabout and single-day grandstand tickets.

Zone 4 and premier walkabout tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday. These will be available as single-day options, priced from S$98 for a Friday Zone 4 Walkabout ticket and from S$288 for three-day tickets.

All walkabout ticket holders will have access to “strategically located viewing bleachers as well as concerts on the Padang Stage”, organisers said.

Single-day grandstand tickets will also be available for a limited release from 10am on Thursday. Prices start at S$98 for a Bay Grandstand ticket.