Things to do during the Singapore F1 weekend: Concerts and events from Sentosa to Kampong Glam

This weekend, tens of thousands of fans are expected to converge for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix event, which runs from Friday (Sep 30) to Sunday (Oct 2), as the Formula 1 night race roars back after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.

The obvious thing to do is, of course, watch the race. But for those interested in things other than fast cars zipping around our streets, there is quite a diverse collection of race-themed (naturally) events that cater to all ages and interests.

CNA Lifestyle has rounded up a list of activities and events worth checking out during the upcoming race weekend.