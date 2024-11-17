Singapore films Wonderland and A Year of No Significance win at the 37th Golden Rooster Awards

Lee echoed the sentiment in the release: “So happy that this film was so well received by the China audience at the screening and at the same time, we won the most anticipated Chinese-language film too! What a great achievement for the whole team.”

Yu, who stars in both winning films, reflected on the win: “I am here representing two Singapore films, and I cannot believe that both films were given the same award! Sharing the stage with both the directors is going to be one of the highlights of my career.”

Producer and writer Michelle Chang expressed gratitude to Singapore audiences for supporting Wonderland: “Thank you to our fellow Singaporeans who had supported this uniquely Singaporean film in the theatres and gave it such a great run at the box office.

“Immensely grateful that Wonderland has taken on a life of its own and is still winning hearts all over the world. Very soon, Singaporeans will be able to stream Wonderland in the comfort of their homes.”