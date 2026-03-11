Singapore Fringe Festival organiser calls for public support to fund its 2027 edition

The Singapore Fringe Festival is seeking public support to secure its 2027 edition, after raising only a little above 12 per cent of its S$80,000 crowdfunding target so far.

Organised by non-profit theatre company The Necessary Stage, the annual festival has been running since 2005 and is Singapore’s longest-running fringe theatre platform. It focuses on independent, small-scale and socially engaged performances often staged outside mainstream institutions, and brings together artists from Singapore and other parts of the world.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (Mar 10), the festival organiser said the crowdfunding campaign will close at the end of the month.

“The festival, which is run on a shoestring as a ground-up initiative, will cost around S$120,000,” said Melissa Lim, general manager of The Necessary Stage and festival manager of the Fringe Festival. This amount covers artists' fees and commissions, marketing and publicity, and accommodation for international artists, among other various production costs.

Lim told CNA Lifestyle that without sufficient funding, the scale of the festival may have to be reduced, and in the worst-case scenario, the 2027 edition could be cancelled.

The Fringe Festival previously turned to crowdfunding in 2025 to support its 2026 edition, which ran from Jan 15 to 25 this year.