Singapore Fringe Festival organiser calls for public support to fund its 2027 edition
The Singapore Fringe Festival, which champions independent and non-mainstream theatre tackling social issues, is seeking donations to fund its 2027 edition after raising only a small percentage of its crowdfunding goal.
The Singapore Fringe Festival is seeking public support to secure its 2027 edition, after raising only a little above 12 per cent of its S$80,000 crowdfunding target so far.
Organised by non-profit theatre company The Necessary Stage, the annual festival has been running since 2005 and is Singapore’s longest-running fringe theatre platform. It focuses on independent, small-scale and socially engaged performances often staged outside mainstream institutions, and brings together artists from Singapore and other parts of the world.
In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (Mar 10), the festival organiser said the crowdfunding campaign will close at the end of the month.
“The festival, which is run on a shoestring as a ground-up initiative, will cost around S$120,000,” said Melissa Lim, general manager of The Necessary Stage and festival manager of the Fringe Festival. This amount covers artists' fees and commissions, marketing and publicity, and accommodation for international artists, among other various production costs.
Lim told CNA Lifestyle that without sufficient funding, the scale of the festival may have to be reduced, and in the worst-case scenario, the 2027 edition could be cancelled.
The Fringe Festival previously turned to crowdfunding in 2025 to support its 2026 edition, which ran from Jan 15 to 25 this year.
According to Lim, the funding challenges reflect broader pressures on the arts sector.
“The industry never really recovered after the pandemic, and there are numerous possible reasons for this,” she said. “In addition, rising costs of living have undoubtedly impacted how people spend their disposable income, and unfortunately, the arts just is not at the forefront of their priorities. The volatile economic situation has also affected corporates who have tightened their belts, especially in terms of philanthropic giving.”
The Singapore Fringe Festival focuses on socially engaged art. Over the years, it has platformed works tackling issues such as mental health, racial and gender discrimination, climate change, migrant workers and inequality.
The festival also emphasises accessibility and inclusion, regularly working with artists from diverse backgrounds, collaborating with inclusivity organisations such as Art:Dis, and featuring performers with disabilities like Down syndrome.
“We have consistently stood with our belief that socially engaged art has the power to spark critical thinking and inspire positive change,” Lim added.
While the team remains committed to continuing the festival, Lim said sustained community support is crucial to keeping independent arts platforms alive. Donations to the 2027 edition can be made via the festival’s crowdfunding campaign, which closes at the end of March.