Singapore Fringe Festival to return in 2027 as organisers cite strong community support
The Singapore Fringe Festival has confirmed its 2027 edition after a public fundraising campaign raised enough to proceed, despite falling short of its target.
The Singapore Fringe Festival will return from Jan 13 to 24, 2027, after a fundraising campaign raised enough to proceed with the next edition, organiser The Necessary Stage announced recently.
A total of S$59,592 (US$46,780) was raised from audience members, artists and foundations over a three-month campaign that began in February. While this falls short of the S$80,000 target, organisers said the amount is sufficient to stage the festival, with fundraising efforts ongoing.
“We have been astounded and incredibly moved by the public and arts community’s positive response to our campaign,” said Melissa Lim, general manager of The Necessary Stage and executive producer of the Festival, in a press release.
“So many people offered not only donations but also kind words of encouragement and did their utmost to share our appeal on their personal social media accounts.”
Lim added that the response reaffirmed the festival’s role in Singapore’s arts landscape, particularly its focus on emerging and marginalised voices.
Responding to queries from CNA Lifestyle on Monday (May 4), Lim also addressed concerns about the sustainability of relying on public fundraising.
“I can understand why some folks think this isn’t something we can repeat every year, but I believe that many still do care,” she told CNA Lifestyle, noting that the latest campaign ran for only three months compared to the previous iteration's eight months, and this time raised a higher amount.
“Clearly, the last Fringe was a resounding success and invigorated the audience and arts community.”
Lim added that the festival is also seeking a title donor, or main corporate sponsor, to support future editions.
Founded in 2005, the Singapore Fringe Festival focuses on socially engaged art, with past works addressing issues such as mental health, discrimination, climate change and migrant worker experiences.
The festival also emphasises accessibility and inclusion, working with community groups and organisations such as theatre group Birds Migrant Theatre, disability and arts organisation Art:Dis, and bilingual arts collective Matter.Less.
“Most importantly, the Fringe Festival prioritises youthful creators with something they want to say through live art,” Lim told CNA Lifestyle. “These are aspects that we value because the arts should be accessible to as wide an audience as possible.”