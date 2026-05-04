Singapore Fringe Festival to return in 2027 as organisers cite strong community support

The Singapore Fringe Festival will return from Jan 13 to 24, 2027, after a fundraising campaign raised enough to proceed with the next edition, organiser The Necessary Stage announced recently.

A total of S$59,592 (US$46,780) was raised from audience members, artists and foundations over a three-month campaign that began in February. While this falls short of the S$80,000 target, organisers said the amount is sufficient to stage the festival, with fundraising efforts ongoing.

“We have been astounded and incredibly moved by the public and arts community’s positive response to our campaign,” said Melissa Lim, general manager of The Necessary Stage and executive producer of the Festival, in a press release.

“So many people offered not only donations but also kind words of encouragement and did their utmost to share our appeal on their personal social media accounts.”

Lim added that the response reaffirmed the festival’s role in Singapore’s arts landscape, particularly its focus on emerging and marginalised voices.