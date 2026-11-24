What went through your minds when your names were announced?

Han: Frankly, it was a little bit unexpected. The Best Adapted Screenplay award (was right before) the Best Animated Feature award and … my mind was more occupied on that. So, when they called out our film’s name, there was a bit of surprise. But very quickly, I got on stage and I was just awash with emotions and gratitude. Everything happened within five minutes. Both categories were announced and we won both. It was quite a surreal moment. Overall, at the end of the day, I’m extremely grateful and happy for my team.

Kin Leonn: I was genuinely surprised. This being my first ever nomination on the stage, it took more than a few seconds to realise (my name was called). I was just covering my mouth in disbelief, looking at the team like as if to confirm that it's actually happening. Even after going on stage, receiving the award, the photoshoot and the press conference afterwards, I was definitely still in a bit of a daze. (I’m feeling) a lot of emotions and am very, very grateful to the team as well.

The Violinist has had an incredible run – from winning the highest prize at the Annecy Festival to now, two Golden Horse Awards. Did you ever imagine the film would come this far?

Han: Not really. We set out to make a good film. This is the first animated film from Singapore in over 15 years. So, in many ways, it was uncharted waters, we embarked on something that was wildly and creatively ambitious.

The Annecy win really changed everything for us. (We went on to) a whirlwind few months of festivals and media attention, culminating at the Golden Horse Awards. We’re just extremely grateful. We just want to give the film the best chance possible, not just for awards, but to make sure that they draw attention to the film and people go see it, not just in Singapore but everywhere in the world.