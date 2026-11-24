'Awash with emotions and gratitude': Singapore's Golden Horse winners on their big night
Fresh off their Golden Horse Awards wins, Singaporean filmmaker Ervin Han and composer Kin Leonn share their reactions to their triumph, the challenges behind their award-winning work and their hopes for Singapore cinema.
For filmmaker Ervin Han, it was a whirlwind of emotions after scoring back-to-back wins just minutes apart. For composer Kin Leonn, it took a few seconds to even realise his name had been called.
Both are still taking in their wins at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Sunday (Nov 22), where Singaporean talent enjoyed a remarkable showing at one of the most prestigious events in Chinese-language cinema.
Han's film The Violinist picked up two awards – Best Animated Feature and Best Adapted Screenplay, adding to its growing list of international accolades, including the top prize at France's prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Kin Leonn, who had dreamt of composing music for films since childhood, won Best Original Film Score alongside Belgian-Taiwanese composer Thomas Foguenne for Anthony Chen's We Are All Strangers. It was another milestone in his young film-scoring career, which began just three years ago with Chen's The Breaking Ice.
Speaking on CNA's Singapore Tonight on Monday (Nov 23), Han and Kin Leonn reflected on their surreal moments on stage, the challenges behind their award-winning work and their hopes for Singapore cinema.
What went through your minds when your names were announced?
Han: Frankly, it was a little bit unexpected. The Best Adapted Screenplay award (was right before) the Best Animated Feature award and … my mind was more occupied on that. So, when they called out our film’s name, there was a bit of surprise. But very quickly, I got on stage and I was just awash with emotions and gratitude. Everything happened within five minutes. Both categories were announced and we won both. It was quite a surreal moment. Overall, at the end of the day, I’m extremely grateful and happy for my team.
Kin Leonn: I was genuinely surprised. This being my first ever nomination on the stage, it took more than a few seconds to realise (my name was called). I was just covering my mouth in disbelief, looking at the team like as if to confirm that it's actually happening. Even after going on stage, receiving the award, the photoshoot and the press conference afterwards, I was definitely still in a bit of a daze. (I’m feeling) a lot of emotions and am very, very grateful to the team as well.
The Violinist has had an incredible run – from winning the highest prize at the Annecy Festival to now, two Golden Horse Awards. Did you ever imagine the film would come this far?
Han: Not really. We set out to make a good film. This is the first animated film from Singapore in over 15 years. So, in many ways, it was uncharted waters, we embarked on something that was wildly and creatively ambitious.
The Annecy win really changed everything for us. (We went on to) a whirlwind few months of festivals and media attention, culminating at the Golden Horse Awards. We’re just extremely grateful. We just want to give the film the best chance possible, not just for awards, but to make sure that they draw attention to the film and people go see it, not just in Singapore but everywhere in the world.
Composing film music was your childhood dream. Now, you've won a Golden Horse. Does it feel like a dream come true?
Kin Leonn: It's always felt like such a faraway dream as a kid. I only scored my first full-length feature three years ago with The Breaking Ice, and I have director Anthony Chen to thank for that breakthrough. In a sense, I feel that the music that I've been making all these years has always been leading up to this moment. I guess the kind of music I enjoy composing is the kind of music that seems to naturally fit with moving picture. Winning this award tells me that I'm living true to myself, and artistically, I'm on the right path.
How did you and your co-winner, Belgian-Taiwanese composer Thomas Foguenne, approach the award-winning score for We Are All Strangers?
Kin Leonn: This particular film score was not an easy one to get right – it’s a film that's so specifically local and Singaporean and with so much nuance in the storytelling. The emotions of the music had to be just right, or it can come off as overly sentimental. After several months of working deeply on the score, Anthony and I agreed that certain scenes needed a fresh perspective, and so we asked Thomas for his input. He just won a Golden Horse himself the year before.
Needless to say, the man is a true professional. He really came through with certain key moments in the score that I was struggling with, and not only that, but he was also able to capture the sonic world that I'd already built for the rest of the score and adapt it for those certain scenes. So, without him, this score would not be complete at all.
Would you say that Singaporean talents are finally getting the international recognition they deserve?
Han: I think Singapore talents have been well received in the last 10 to 15 years, perhaps much more rare for animation since we haven't really made many animated films over the last couple of decades. But I'm just very, very proud and happy that at long last, some attention has been put on the Singapore animation film industry, and the animation industry in general. Hopefully it shows that we not only have the talent but also the perseverance and dexterity to internationally co-produce an animated film. Hopefully, there’ll be more to come.