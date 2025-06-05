Singapore Heart Foundation charity show will feature performances from Kenny Bee, Tay Ying, Elvin Ng and more

The Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) Charity Show is making its return after a 20-year hiatus in celebration of its 55th anniversary. The Singapore Heart Foundation 55th Anniversary Charity Show will broadcast live on Ch 8 on Jun 29, from 7pm to 10pm, with a simulcast on mewatch.

Hosted by Kym Ng and Guo Liang, the show will feature musical headliners – Taiwanese singer Chen Lei and Hong Kong’s Kenny Bee.

Local celebrities will also be performing, including Zoe Tay, Tay Ying, Elvin Ng, Marcus Chin, Carrie Wong, Shaun Chen, Denise Camilla Tan and the "Little Bride" Ivory Chia from drama series Emerald Hill.

Also making a a special appearance is goalkeeper Hassan Sunny. “As a professional athlete, I understand how important it is to take care of our heart and how that affects our overall health,” he said in a statement. “I’m honoured to be able to play my part to build a heart-healthier Singapore."

With this year’s theme, Resilient Hearts, the charity show will honour cardiac patients, caregivers, volunteers and partners who have demonstrated unwavering resilience and supported SHF’s mission through the years.

The show will also share empowering stories from clients of the SHF Heart Wellness Centre and recipients of the Heart Support Fund beneficiaries, while raising funds to support SHF's programmes and initiatives.

Here's how to donate to SHF: