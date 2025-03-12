Singapore International Festival of Arts 2025 to feature record local commissions, opening performance at Bedok pavilion

The annual Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA 2025) will return and present a record 15 commissioned local works, making this year its largest showcase of homegrown talent.

From May 16 to Jun 1, with the theme More Than Ever, this year’s lineup honours the festival’s 48-year journey. Explaining the theme, festival director Natalie Hennedige said: “In a world afflicted with the rhetoric of divide, More Than Ever, we need to resist limiting binaries and relate to each other in nuance."

Against the backdrop of Singapore’s 60th anniversary, SIFA 2025 celebrates the nation’s evolving cultural identity by positioning Singapore artistic expression at the fore, while expanding global perspectives with the invitation of distinct international artists, according to a press release by SIFA.

The festival will feature the SIFA Pavilion at Bedok Town Square, which will host local works including SIFA’s opening performance, The Sea and the Neighbourhood, a coral-inspired installation inspired by Bedok’s coastal heritage, neighbourhood charm and modernity.