Singapore International Film Festival 2024 sees increase in ticket sales, closes with Silver Screen Awards

The 35th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), which ran from Nov 28 to Dec 8, featured 105 films from 45 countries, with approximately 80 per cent of the lineup representing Asia.

A media release by SGIFF stated that this year’s festival achieved record-high box office earnings, with ticket sales increasing by 10 per cent compared with the previous edition in 2023.

The closing ceremony, held on the final night of the festival, culminated in the presentation of the Silver Screen Awards, the first international competition with a category dedicated to Asian cinema.

A total of 14 awards, including three Special Mentions, were given to films and talents from Singapore, the region and beyond.

SGIFF programme director Thong Kay Wee said: “The Silver Screen Awards... are not only an acknowledgement of excellence, but another step toward expanding the global reach of Asian cinema, recognising films that are not just artistically exceptional, but also culturally resonant.”