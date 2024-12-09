Singapore International Film Festival 2024 sees increase in ticket sales, closes with Silver Screen Awards
Encore screenings of four Silver Screen Award-winning films from the festival this year will be held on Dec 14.
The 35th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), which ran from Nov 28 to Dec 8, featured 105 films from 45 countries, with approximately 80 per cent of the lineup representing Asia.
A media release by SGIFF stated that this year’s festival achieved record-high box office earnings, with ticket sales increasing by 10 per cent compared with the previous edition in 2023.
The closing ceremony, held on the final night of the festival, culminated in the presentation of the Silver Screen Awards, the first international competition with a category dedicated to Asian cinema.
A total of 14 awards, including three Special Mentions, were given to films and talents from Singapore, the region and beyond.
SGIFF programme director Thong Kay Wee said: “The Silver Screen Awards... are not only an acknowledgement of excellence, but another step toward expanding the global reach of Asian cinema, recognising films that are not just artistically exceptional, but also culturally resonant.”
Four of these awards were presented to films in the Asian Feature Film and Southeast Asian Short Film competitions.
Mongrel, directed by Singapore’s Chiang Wei Liang and Yin You Qiao, won Best Asian Feature Film for its portrayal of disenfranchised migrant workers in Taiwan.
The Audience Choice Award, in a new format this year, was won by Lou Ye’s COVID-19 docufiction drama An Unfinished Film.
The Southeast Asian Short Film Award went to Thai director Thaweechok Phasom’s Spirits Of The Black Leaves, a story that explores the relationship between individuals, nature and history.
Singaporean animation filmmaker Calleen Koh won Best Singapore Short Film for My Wonderful Life, which depicts a burnt-out mother rediscovering freedom.
Mongrel director Chiang Wei Liang said: “To filmgoers, I would like to say: ‘Give our film a chance’. I think this is what the festival is about: Showing audiences films they might not be accustomed to, and bringing them new perspectives by drawing them into different worlds on screen.”
Encore screenings of these four award-winning films will be held on Dec 14, with tickets on sale via SISTIC.