Singapore International Film Festival moves 2026 edition to October, appoints new executive director

The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), which has traditionally taken place in late November through early December, will move its 37th edition to an earlier slot on the calendar. In 2026, the festival is scheduled to run from Oct 21 to Nov 1.

In a press release, the film festival stated that the shift to October "positions SGIFF within an optimal window for theatrical releases of independent film in Singapore, allowing films to reach local audiences without competing directly with the year-end slate of major Hollywood blockbusters."

The festival's call for entries for this year will open on Apr 9, inviting Asian feature films and Southeast Asian short films to apply for consideration in the festival’s in competition sections.

Alongside the announcement of its new dates, SGIFF revealed that film producer Jeremy Chua has been appointed as the festival's new executive director. He previously served as the festival’s general manager.

In his new capacity, Chua will oversee both the strategic planning and artistic direction of the festival from its 37th edition onward.

SGIFF's board chairperson, Singaporean filmmaker Boo Junfeng, said in a statement: “With a deep understanding of the regional film industry and the community it serves, (Chua) is well placed to grow the festival’s relevance, reach, and impact for audiences, filmmakers, and partners.”

Chua is an established producer whose credits include Filipinana by Rafael Manuel, which won the Special Jury Prize in the Sundance World Dramatic Competition in 2026; Some Rain Must Fall by Qiu Yang, recipient of the Special Jury Prize in Berlinale Encounters 2024; and Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell by Pham Thien An, which secured the Camera d’Or at Cannes in 2023.

Chua was also awarded the FIAPF Outstanding Contribution to Asia Pacific Cinema Award in 2023 and has been named a Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.