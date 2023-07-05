Singapore will have a K-pop international high school, in collaboration with BTS' Jungkook's alma mater

K-pop fans will be familiar with the School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA). After all, the prestigious arts school is the alma mater of multiple South Korean idols such as BTS' Jungkook, Blackpink's Jisoo and Ive's Wonyoung.

Now, students from Southeast Asia can experience the learning curriculum of their favourite idols, thanks to SOPA's collaboration with Singapore Raffles Music College (SMRC). Called SOPA-SRMC, this school will be Singapore's first-ever K-pop international high school.

During the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Seoul, SOPA principal Hosung Lim said: "As an educator, I am honoured that our educational accomplishments are being recognised globally through this MOU with Singapore Raffles Music College. We are determined to further elevate the School of Performing Arts Seoul's reputation as an exemplary educational institution not only in Korea but also overseas as an educational institution specialising in K-pop."

In their press release, SOPA and SMRC announced that they "will identify students from Southeast Asia, primarily Singapore, and offer them specialised K-pop education".

These students will then hone their skills and be mentored as they are "immersed in a rich tapestry of regional influences". Additionally, SRMC will facilitate admissions for Korean students aspiring to study abroad.

SOPA-SRMC will conduct all its classes in English. The school will also have a curriculum that's taught by faculty members from SOPA's Education System department, which will integrate Korean and Singaporean educational systems.

Ryan Goh, executive director of SRMC said: “The college recognises the impressive achievements of School of Performing Arts Seoul in producing quality graduates with a global footprint. We see this as a unique opportunity to bring the essence of specialised performing arts education from Korea into Singapore and Southeast Asia. This will showcase the exceptional value of industry-focused education and provide the impetus to spur the industry forward regionally.”