Park Eun-bin's K-drama Spooky In Love filmed in Singapore, features Lau Pa Sat, Kampong Glam and Charlie Goh

Don't be surprised if you spot a few familiar places while watching the new K-drama series Spooky In Love. Recent episodes of the supernatural rom-com, starring Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun-bin, are heavily set in Singapore, with characters visiting iconic locations such as Resorts World Sentosa, Kampong Glam, Clarke Quay and Lau Pa Sat.

Ah Boys To Men star Charlie Goh even has a supporting role as a businessman in these episodes.

Spooky In Love centres on heiress and hotel CEO Cheon Yeo-ri (played by Park Eun-bin), who can see ghosts and make others see them as well. Her love interest is Ma Kang-wook (played by Doona star Yang Se-jong), an attorney who learns about Yeo-ri's secret.

The Singapore-based episodes of Spooky In Love – episodes nine and 10 – revolve around Yeo-ri attending a business conference in Singapore, with Kang-wook following her.

Here are a few locations spotlighted in the episodes.

RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Many scenes in these episodes take place within Sentosa, with the main characters staying at the luxury hotel The Laurus during their time in Singapore.