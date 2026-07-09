From The Awakening to Unbeatables: An exhibition tracing the history of Mandarin TV in Singapore

TV buffs can trace the history of local Mandarin television dramas in a new special exhibition jointly presented by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Mediacorp.

Singapore TV: From Local to Global – taking place from now until Jan 26, 2027 – brings together original costumes, artefacts, photographs, magazines and multimedia installations from drama productions from the 1960s to the present day.

The exhibition has five zones, each covering a different era in the history of television dramas.

Look out for personal artefacts on loan from artistes, like Aileen Tan’s Star Search trophy from 1988 and Fann Wong’s Most Popular Newcomer trophy from Star Search 1995 (what else should she win next?).