From The Awakening to Unbeatables: An exhibition tracing the history of Mandarin TV in Singapore
Singapore TV: From Local to Global is an exhibition taking place now at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) that takes TV buffs down memory lane, spanning the early days of local Mandarin drama to the productions of today. It features props, costumes and more from popular dramas like The Golden Pillow, The Legend Of Ji-Gong and The Return Of The Condor Heroes.
TV buffs can trace the history of local Mandarin television dramas in a new special exhibition jointly presented by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Mediacorp.
Singapore TV: From Local to Global – taking place from now until Jan 26, 2027 – brings together original costumes, artefacts, photographs, magazines and multimedia installations from drama productions from the 1960s to the present day.
The exhibition has five zones, each covering a different era in the history of television dramas.
Look out for personal artefacts on loan from artistes, like Aileen Tan’s Star Search trophy from 1988 and Fann Wong’s Most Popular Newcomer trophy from Star Search 1995 (what else should she win next?).
There’s also a display of iconic costumes from memorable dramas, including Xie Shaoguang’s monk costume from The Legend Of Ji-Gong, Zoe Tay and Li Nanxing’s evening wear from The Unbeatables and the robes worn by Christopher Lee and Fann Wong in The Return Of The Condor Heroes.
Even the Golden Pillow makes an appearance, mounted on its very own pedestal. Put your ear close to it and you’ll hear a whispered message.
The exhibition’s other interactive experiences include a “dubbing booth” where you can test out your own talents at voicing lines from Good Morning, Sir!; a podium where you can give your own Star Awards acceptance speech and make it however long you want it; and photo opportunities with props like playing cards a la The Unbeatables, and Ah Shui and Ah Mei’s umbrella and bag from The Awakening.
For actors like Zoe Tay and Xiang Yun, the exhibition brings back long-buried memories.
You’ll see, for instance, a black and white photograph of Tay clinching the champion’s spot at the inaugural Star Search talent competition in 1988. What was really going through her mind then? “I was looking for my father in the crowd,” she shared. She’d told him that if she won the prize of a car, he would be able to drive it. “Every child wants to get their parents’ attention in some way.” Shortly after, as she embarked on her acting career, her father would drive her to work in the very same car, she recalled, and it is now a precious memory.
Other exhibits bring back recollections of what went on behind the scenes, while filming. The halter-necked evening gown in The Unbeatables, for example, had been worn on location in France in wintry weather, and all she can remember is how cold it had been.
At the dubbing booth, Xiang Yun revealed that in addition to acting in front of the camera, she had also once been a dubbing artist, in the months during her pregnancy. “I voiced an extra playing racquetball,” she laughed.
Of course, she was also flooded with memories and funny little stories of 1984’s The Awakening, Singapore’s first blockbuster with over 50 episodes and a “life changing” first major role for her.
In one scene, she had to perform an action stunt of jumping from the second storey of a shophouse, landing on cardboard boxes and tatami mats. “I couldn’t eat lunch after that, because my stomach was still in knots,” she recalled with a giggle.
She added, “It’s my hope that younger people will go back and watch this show. It truly tells the story of that generation of people. Those were the shows that were able to bring out deep emotions.”
Singapore TV: From Local to Global runs from now until Jan 26, 2027, from 10am to 6pm at SCCC Creative Box, Level 6. Admission is free.