You can use your SG Culture Pass to catch these 3 movies at Golden Village this Chinese New Year
SG Culture Pass credits can now be used to watch any of the following titles at Golden Village: 3 Good Guys, Liang Po Po Vs Ah Beng and Luck My Life.
Three Singapore movies are showing on the big screens this Chinese New Year. And now, Singaporeans can now catch these films at Golden Village cinemas using the S$100 SG Culture Pass credits.
Designed specifically to offset ticket purchases for eligible local arts and heritage activities and programmes offered by authorised ticketing partners, the SG Culture Pass credits can be used to purchase an SG Culture Pass Everyday Movie e-Voucher, which is valid for three films: 3 Good Guys, Liang Po Po Vs Ah Beng and Luck My Life.
How to use your SG Culture Pass credits at Golden Village:
- Visit the SG Culture Pass website and search “GV”.
- Select any of the three films, click on “Get tickets” and you will be redirected to Klook.
- Select and purchase “SG Culture Pass Everyday Movie e-voucher” worth S$16 using your credits. This is your e-voucher, not your movie ticket.
- To purchase a ticket, visit the Golden Village website or the iGV app and choose your film of choice and showtime.
- At the checkout page, select "Movie E-Voucher" under ticket price and enter your voucher code. A $2 convenience fee applies for online redemptions and cannot be offset by credits.
Each e-voucher is valid for one movie ticket to any of the three films. Redemptions are valid until Mar 18.
3 Good Guys is a fantasy romance-comedy directed by Boi Kwong. The story follows Jeremy, played by social media star Simonboy (Simon Khung), along with his friends Mike (played by Tommy Wong) and Ah Bao (played by Mayiduo).
Right before he gets married, Jeremy finds his relationship under strain from his girlfriend’s disapproving mother, while his friends Mike and Ah Bao face troubles in their own marriages. Seeking luck and clarity, the trio visits a shrine for blessings before a night of drinks blurs into chaos.
For those seeking a dose of nostalgia, Liang Po Po Vs Ah Beng brings two of the region's most beloved comedic icons together. Singaporean filmmaker-actor Jack Neo reprises his legendary 1999 role as the sharp-tongued Liang Po Po from Singapore, while Malaysian radio DJ-actor Jack Lim returns as the hot-blooded security guard Ah Beng from Malaysia.
Though they clash at first, the pair is forced to work together against an organ-trafficking ring in a high-stakes rescue mission, turning suspicion into trust, as they form an unexpected cross-border duo in this comedy-action production directed by Malaysian filmmaker Matt Lai, to be released on Feb 17.
Also out on Feb 17 is the third film of the selection, Luck My Life, Singapore’s first mahjong-themed movie, directed by Singaporean filmmaker Eric Wong. Starring Richie Koh, who was nominated at the 2025 Golden Horse Awards for Best Leading Actor, as Zhuo Tian Cai, the film tells the story of an arrogant Mahjong prodigy who loses his luck after disrespecting the game and must reclaim it before a mysterious omen seals his fate.
Guided by his love interest and a group of enigmatic mahjong masters, he sets out to defeat a legendary champion, played by Singaporean actor-director Tay Ping Hui, in a battle for redemption.