You can use your SG Culture Pass to catch these 3 movies at Golden Village this Chinese New Year

Three Singapore movies are showing on the big screens this Chinese New Year. And now, Singaporeans can now catch these films at Golden Village cinemas using the S$100 SG Culture Pass credits.

Designed specifically to offset ticket purchases for eligible local arts and heritage activities and programmes offered by authorised ticketing partners, the SG Culture Pass credits can be used to purchase an SG Culture Pass Everyday Movie e-Voucher, which is valid for three films: 3 Good Guys, Liang Po Po Vs Ah Beng and Luck My Life.