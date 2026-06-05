Singapore musicians helped create the song behind Chongqing's viral motorbike trend

Speaking to 8days.sg, the 32-year-old musician admitted he only discovered the trend completely by accident.

“I was shocked! I didn’t even know it was a thing until a friend and I were chatting on the MRT about Chengdu and Chongqing,” he said.

“He showed me the video, and I was like, 'I played on that!'” Pan added.

According to Pan, the arrangement was completed in November 2023, before he heard Wang perform it a month later.

“There are too many [songs], and studio sessions are our full-time gigs, so, we don’t really keep track of what blows up. But this is one song that really took off,” he says.

So, we had to ask if he would consider hopping over to Chongqing to do the trend.

Surely, he has earned it, and can easily claim credit for the song, right?

Pan, who is currently on tour with Singapore singer Kit Chan, revealed he will be in Chengdu when she performs there this month.