The story behind how this Singaporean artist sold Hollywood star Idris Elba his first NFTs

It’s quite a coup when a Hollywood star buys his first ever non-fungible token (or NFT for short) from a Singaporean creative. Especially if that star is a certain Idris Elba, who even filmed the entire process on both his official TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Photographer Shavonne Wong recalled thinking it was "a joke", when she first heard that the A-list British actor purchased his first-ever NFT from her Love is Love collection in January.

“The usual social media platform that the majority of the NFT community communicates on are Twitter and Discord, and someone had messaged me on Discord to congratulate me about it,” the 31-year-old told CNA Lifestyle. “I then went on Twitter to see if there was any news and couldn't find any, so I brushed it off. It was only when I was told that Idris Elba had posted it on his Instagram Stories did I actually see it. And I was, of course, completely blown away!”