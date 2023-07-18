Singapore Night Festival 2023 will have a roller skating rink, exclusive cocktails, projection mapping and more

Prepare to add a dose of culture to your nights out as the Singapore Night Festival returns from Aug 18 to 26. This year's festival at the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) precinct will feature a slew of art installations and experiential programmes.

Since its inception in 2008, the Singapore Night Festival has become one of the country's most iconic art events – with 2016's iteration even attracting over 550,000 attendees. This year's event will take things up a notch by putting a new twist to its signature projection mapping spectacle and adding a roller skating rink to the mix.

Here are some of the things you can look forward to this year:

TIME IS A BLACK CIRCLE ROLLER SKATING RINK

Put on your roller skates and summon your inner Dancing Queen at this throwback to the 70s. Paying homage to the live discos at BBB decades ago, artist Dawn Ng has created a roller skating rink that serves as a "disco time portal".