Singapore Night Festival 2025 has a 'kampung', a cyberpunk swordfish, inflatables, projection mapping and more
Singapore Night Festival 2025 will be held from Aug 22 to Sep 6 at the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) precinct.
Whether you're an art aficionado or just someone looking for something fun to do for the next few weeks, be sure to visit Singapore Night Festival 2025 at the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) precinct. This year's iteration of the popular nocturnal event features over 80 experiences, including giant inflatable arches, a kampung-themed installation, dazzling sculptures and immersive projection mapping.
It also marks the first year that the event is organised by HeritageSG, a subsidiary of the National Heritage Board.
Singapore Night Festival 2025 will run from Friday (Aug 22) to Sep 6 and here are some activities you can look forward to.
1. KAMPONG CHILL
Created by artist duo Yok and Sheryo, Kampong Chill is an art installation that lives up to its name by exploring rest as an alternative to a culture of hecticness. Incorporating materials such as bamboo to reflect simplicity, the 'village' questions assumptions that link rest with laziness or slowing down with failure.
Here, you can pause, breathe and simply chill.
Date: Aug 22 to Sep 6
Time: Sun-Thurs, 7.30pm to 11pm; Fri-Sat, 7.30pm to 12am
Venue: Capitol Theatre
2. SKY CASTLE
This installation won't just give you golden arches – visitors to Sky Castle will come face-to-face with giant inflatable arches that form a glowing rainbow path.
Every step you take here sets off xylophone notes and shifting hues, turning movement into music and colour. Beyond the arches, you can dive into extra fun with inflatable costumes, cotton candy, stick-on tattoos and more.
Do note that you'll need to buy a ticket (S$5) to enter Sky Castle. Tickets can be purchased via Klook.
Date: Aug 22 to Sep 6
Time: 7.30pm to 11pm
Venue: Cathay Green
3. CYBERSWORDFISH V2.0: FROM MYTH TO MEGABYTES
Inspired by the legend of Singapura Dilanggar Todak (Singapore Hit By Swordfish), the sculpture reimagines swordfish as cyberpunk creatures built from electronic waste, including cracked screens, frayed wires and salvaged digital components.
The installation invites reflection on technology consumption and environmental responsibility in an age of rapid innovation.
Date: Aug 22 to Sep 6
Venue: Plaza Singapura
4. JIWA LAUT
Inspired by Southeast Asian crab folklore and coastal heritage, Jiwa Laut features luminous crab sculptures that mimic the movement of small boats along a shoreline, thus highlighting the connection between urban life and the sea.
Date: Aug 22 to Sep 6
Venue: Armenian Street
5. PROJECTION MAPPING INSTALLATIONS
Returning to the Singapore Night Festival is its signature projection mapping installations. This year, you can head to the National Museum of Singapore and CHIJMES to marvel at these breathtaking displays.
At the National Museum of Singapore, you'll find Mosaic by French artist Jeremie Bellot. Marking 60 years of diplomatic ties between Singapore and France, the display brings viewers on a journey through celestial constellations and historical cartographies – incorporating kebaya and batik motifs.
Meanwhile, the projections at CHIJMES spotlight the works of four local women artists, with themes centred on trading, marine flora and fauna, family history and healing remedies.
Date: Aug 22 to Sep 6
Time: Sun-Thurs, 7.30pm to 11pm; Fri-Sat, 7.30pm to 12am
Venue: National Museum of Singapore and CHIJMES
Other activities to look forward to at Singapore Night Festival 2025 include roving performances with glowing props, puppet shows and festival villages at SMU, Armenian Street and Bugis Street.
In a statement, Qazim Karim, festival director of Singapore Night Festival 2025, said: “HeritageSG is thrilled to unveil SNF 2025 and invite everyone to celebrate Island Nights with us.
“For this edition, we delve deep into Singapore’s identity as an island nation across Bras Basah.Bugis and explore our heritage of deep connections and cultural exchanges that continue to influence our way of life today. As we mark Singapore’s 60th year of independence, we also recognise our artists, and reaffirm our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and nurturing the creative community here.”
The full list of programmes can be found on the official website of Singapore Night Festival 2025.