Singaporean singer Huang Yida's big comeback will start with Call Me By Fire season 2

Mandopop lovers of the early 2000s will remember homegrown rocker Huang Yida, known for his songs like Anonymous Darling and Blue Sky, along with his big 2005 hit She Told Me.

After a battle with depression and alcoholism, he retreated from the limelight to the surprise of his fans, and became ordained as a monk for two weeks in Chiang Mai after releasing his greatest hits album Journey in 2009.

Now years later, the 43-year-old is poised for his big comeback into the spotlight, starting with Chinese singing reality show Call Me By Fire.