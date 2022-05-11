No discrimination against Singapore Specials – this dog groomer understands them well

When Christine Seah adopted Bubba, a local mongrel known as a Singapore Special, she began to realise that people were often making prima facie assumptions about him.

For example, she said, if you called the vet’s office to make an appointment and told them your dog was a Special, they might ask you to muzzle him before even asking about the dog’s temperament.

For an owner who has put in the work to understand and train their pet, encountering reactions like these on a regular basis can be vexing.

“The common misconception about Singapore Specials is that they're very aggressive, very difficult to manage, extremely difficult to train and very unpredictable,” she said. As a result, “I've experienced every sort of microaggression any Singapore Special owner could possibly face”.

Her experience with Bubba led her to switch careers from being a trained chef – the 31-year-old famously concocted the viral drink Unicorn’s Tears a few years ago when she co-owned Dapper Coffee – to opening Ruff Cuts, a dog grooming salon that “loves and celebrates dogs of all sizes and all breeds”.

Ruff Cuts quickly gained a reputation for their skills in handling Singapore Specials, especially those who might be nervous or skittish.

“It was unintentional – but I would say the Singapore Special community is very tight knit. We had a few successful cases here and there, and word just sort of started spreading,” she said. For instance, she was able to successfully trim the nails of a dog who previously had not allowed anyone else to do it.

Now in its second year of operation, Ruff Cuts expanded its premises in February, occupying the unit next door.