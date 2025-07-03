Artist-led initiative Singapore Spotlight to debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 with 6 diverse acts
Singapore Spotlight will feature six home-grown performing arts talents at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 from Aug 1 to 25.
An artist-led initiative, Singapore Spotlight will make its inaugural debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025, running from Aug 1 to 25. The ground-up initiative will showcase Singaporean performing art talents in theatre, comedy, dance, street performance and experimental works at the world’s largest performing arts festival.
Singapore Spotlight was founded by artists with the mission to empower Singaporean performing artists by providing them with opportunities to showcase their work internationally and build meaningful connections.
The faces behind the initiative are six independent producers based in Singapore and the United Kingdom: Lim Shien Hian, Caleb Lee, Mohamad Shaifulbahri, Joanne Tay, Brent Tan and Syania Shaharuddin, who are collectively driving Singapore’s first coordinated presence at the festival.
Among the featured acts are three familiar names returning to the festival. Circus artist and street performer Jonathan Goh is back with his Planks and Ladder show featuring his crowd-pulling acrobatics and juggling acts.
Joining him will be stand-up comedian Sam See, now in his fifth year at the Fringe. He is set to host two showcases: The Asian Comedy and Off with Your Head.
A new wave of Singaporean artists will also take the stage, including sound artist Hee Suhui with her audiovisual work Ill Behaviour; contemporary dance group Decadance Co with dark dance comedy The 11th Hour; and stand-up comedian Nebulous Niang with her personal comedy special Slomosexual.
In a press release, lead producer of Singapore Spotlight, Lim Shien Hian, describes the Fringe as a bucket list dream. He said: “Many people have heard of the Fringe – it sounds fantastic and wonderful to tour, but it’s also daunting, challenging, and financially risky, where Singaporeans might find it easier and safer to produce work locally. That's why we are building Singapore Spotlight as a concerted effort to showcase and support Singapore talents on the international stage.”
“For those who dare to dream, the Edinburgh Fringe can be an extremely exciting marketplace of ideas where you can interact with the best artists from all over the world, and hopefully be a launchpad for more overseas opportunities.”
Singapore Spotlight is supported by the national youth arts organisation *SCAPE.