Artist-led initiative Singapore Spotlight to debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 with 6 diverse acts

An artist-led initiative, Singapore Spotlight will make its inaugural debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025, running from Aug 1 to 25. The ground-up initiative will showcase Singaporean performing art talents in theatre, comedy, dance, street performance and experimental works at the world’s largest performing arts festival.

Singapore Spotlight was founded by artists with the mission to empower Singaporean performing artists by providing them with opportunities to showcase their work internationally and build meaningful connections.

The faces behind the initiative are six independent producers based in Singapore and the United Kingdom: Lim Shien Hian, Caleb Lee, Mohamad Shaifulbahri, Joanne Tay, Brent Tan and Syania Shaharuddin, who are collectively driving Singapore’s first coordinated presence at the festival.