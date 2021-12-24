Thank you notes, flowers, smiles: What drives Singapore's young buskers to play their hearts out

“I’m the busker that always performs during Valentine’s Day.”

Over the years, Muhammad Firdaus Osman, better known as Fyrdauz Macbeth, has built a reputation as the singer who plays oldies and love songs near Orchard Road’s Mandarin Gallery.

“Typically, lovebirds will be sitting at Wisma Atria’s steps, listening to my love songs,” the 27-year-old recalled. “People will come to me saying ‘Hey, thank you for making our night’.”

From his years performing on the holiday, one memory in particular stands out.

Amidst the couples that stopped for his performance, one solitary audience member approached Osman saying, “You really made my day. Although today is Valentine’s Day, I just broke up with my girlfriend. So thank you for that.”

“It happened twice; two different people, two different years,” Osman recalled. “I’m thankful that I made their day at least.”

Armed with his guitar and a sign that says “I busk to make the world a better place”, the singer-songwriter began busking five years ago.

What started out as a side job quickly evolved into a full time career as Osman discovered that he could make a living doing what he loved.

“Music makes me free,” he said. ”The feeling is just magical. I get to see different faces, make new friends… and sometimes just make someone’s day.”