Netflix shows you should binge watch again in time for Singapore Writers Festival

When this year’s Singapore Writers Festival kicks off next week on Nov 5, there’s one leisurely activity that might help you get in the mood without even opening a book – and that’s binge watching some Netflix shows.

Yes, staying glued in front of your screen will serve you in good stead, because some of the guests at this year’s edition are authors and hosts of some of Netflix’s most popular shows.

And with this year’s festival theme being “Guilty Pleasures”, surely there’s nothing more apt than indulging again in some of the shows on our list (or for those who haven’t, it’s the perfect excuse to do so).

So yes, after binge watching Squid Game, My Name and a host of other current shows, you might want to sit back and enjoy some old favourites. After all, it’s for, ahem, “research”.