Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Netflix shows you should binge watch again in time for Singapore Writers Festival
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Netflix shows you should binge watch again in time for Singapore Writers Festival

Who knew the Singapore Writers Festival would be the perfect excuse to revisit some of our favourite shows? Ahead of the festival's opening on Nov 5, CNA Lifestyle lists what you need to watch in the name of “research”. We assume you’re done bingeing on Squid Game?

Netflix shows you should binge watch again in time for Singapore Writers Festival

How do you prep for this year's Singapore Writers Festival? You can binge-watch popular Netflix shows again. (Photo: Netflix)

Shalini Selliah
Shalini Selliah
30 Oct 2021 06:35AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2021 06:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

When this year’s Singapore Writers Festival kicks off next week on Nov 5, there’s one leisurely activity that might help you get in the mood without even opening a book – and that’s binge watching some Netflix shows.

Yes, staying glued in front of your screen will serve you in good stead, because some of the guests at this year’s edition are authors and hosts of some of Netflix’s most popular shows.

And with this year’s festival theme being “Guilty Pleasures”, surely there’s nothing more apt than indulging again in some of the shows on our list (or for those who haven’t, it’s the perfect excuse to do so).

So yes, after binge watching Squid Game, My Name and a host of other current shows, you might want to sit back and enjoy some old favourites. After all, it’s for, ahem, “research”.

 

Bridgerton. (Photo: Netflix)

ON NETFLIX: BRIDGERTON

If you are one who secretly enjoys family drama, this is for you. Think: A mashup of Pride And Prejudice, Gossip Girl and Fifty Shades Of Grey.

AT SWF 2021: JULIA QUINN: EVENT OF THE SEASON

The author of the bestselling Bridgerton novels will be sharing her experience in historical romance on Nov 7, 10am. Find out her inspiration for those widely talked about raunchy scenes (which you will have to watch to find out, of course).

Tan France (far right) with the Queer Eye gang. (Photo: Netflix)

ON NETFLIX: QUEER EYE, NEXT IN FASHION

Do you need a courage booster to finally ask that special someone out? Are you waiting for a sign to make that life-changing decision? Are you looking for visions to remodel your home? Queer Eye offers you 47 reasons (in 5 seasons) to go ahead and do all the above. And once you're done, you can see Queer Eye's Tan France and model-designer Alexa Chung pass judgement on some talented fashion designers on Next In Fashion.

AT SWF 2021: DARLING, YOU'RE FABULOUS! – AN HOUR WITH TAN FRANCE

Tan France, the fashion expert of the Fab Five, graces this year’s festival on Nov 13, 8pm, to sharing tips on how to use fashion confidently as a weapon for self-love and healing.

Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

ON NETFLIX: EAT PRAY LOVE

Julia Roberts, Italy, India, Bali. With everyone stuck at home for the past few months, in need of some feel-good moments and scratching that itch to explore the world – do we really need an excuse to watch this 2010 film again?

AT SWF 2021: ELIZABETH GILBERT: BOLD WOMEN

The author of the The New York Times bestselling memoir the movie was based on will be talking about her latest book City Of Girls on Nov 12, 9pm.

The Baby-Sitters Club. (Photo: Netflix)

ON NETFLIX: THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB

You’ve got two seasons of this series on tween girl entrepreneurs who take their babysitting business very seriously – and experience some life-changing moments along the way.

AT SWF 2021: ANN'S GREAT IDEA

It was back in the late 1980s when Ann M Martin gifted the world with the children's book series the Netflix show is based on. How does she come up with her ideas? You can check out her talk on Nov 10, 8pm.

Unriddle. (Photo: Mediacorp)

ON NETFLIX: UNRIDDLE

Detective crime series are always fun to watch – and this one is Singapore’s own, starring Rui En, Tay Ping Hui and Chen Liping.

AT SWF 2021: SINGAPORE CRIMES: A TOUR

If you feel guilty being a couch potato while binge watching shows, here’s something that’s a bit more proactive. Everyday Tour Company takes you to some of Singapore’s infamous historical crime scenes and the guides are more than eager to share all the grisly details. Take your pick: You can either attend the digital walking tour version on Nov 6 and 13, 2pm, or actually step out of your house for the physical option on Nov 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 6.30pm.

BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky. (Photo: Netflix)

ON NETFLIX: BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY, BIGBANG MADE: THE MOVIE

You’ve got these documentaries on two of YG Entertainment’s biggest groups: The former getting personal at the height of their powers, and the latter during better times (pre-Seungri scandal).

AT SWF 2021: HOW YOU LIKE THAT: UNPACKING K-POP

Local writers Prasanthi Ram, Clara Chow and Liew Kai Khiun will be weighing in on this global cultural phenomenon on Nov 6, 12.30pm. Waving around light sticks optional.

Marie Kondo. (Photo: Netflix)

ON NETFLIX: TIDYING UP WITH MARIE KONDO, SPARKING JOY WITH MARIE KONDO

Because both these things are still really important in this pandemic world of ours.

AT SWF 2021: BURNING WALLS FOR PAPER SPIRITS BOOK LAUNCH

We’re throwing in something different from the talks and tours: The launch of Ann Ang’s poetry collection about everyday objects and how these affect our lives – which is, come to think of it, what decluttering guru Marie Kondo’s all about. The event’s on Nov 10, 8pm.

The Singapore Writers Festival 2021 runs from Nov 5 to 14. For more information, visit www.singaporewritersfestival.com

Source: CNA/mm

Related Topics

Television & Movies Netflix

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us