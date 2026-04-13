A Singaporean’s life as a Hollywood extra: 60 roles, long days and a first speaking line after 7 years

He has taken up roles from The Batman and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore. He is also often seen in sharp uniforms, whether as a royal footman, police officer or soldier.

In an Instagram post, he wrote in the caption about his role in Wicked: For Good, where he played a Gale Force guard: “Being ex-military and getting frequently cast in uniformed roles, I’ve had the privilege of wearing many beautiful costumes over seven years.” But the costume for this film “took [his] breath away even at the fitting”.

The three-day shoot was no small feat either, with 3.30am call times stretching until 6.30pm, meaning he “didn’t sleep for over 35 hours on some days”.