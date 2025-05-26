Veteran Singaporean actor Zhu Houren welcomes grandson: 'We’ve been promoted'

Veteran Singaporean actor Zhu Houren has a new role – that of a grandfather to a baby boy named Isaac. The 70-year-old actor shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday (May 24).

In the post, Zhu is seen beaming alongside his wife, Vera Hanitijo, as they take turns to carry their newborn grandchild. The series of photos also included close-up shots of the baby.

Zhu captioned the post in Chinese: “We’ve been promoted!”