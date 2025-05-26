Veteran Singaporean actor Zhu Houren welcomes grandson: 'We’ve been promoted'
Zhu shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday (May 24).
Veteran Singaporean actor Zhu Houren has a new role – that of a grandfather to a baby boy named Isaac. The 70-year-old actor shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday (May 24).
In the post, Zhu is seen beaming alongside his wife, Vera Hanitijo, as they take turns to carry their newborn grandchild. The series of photos also included close-up shots of the baby.
Zhu captioned the post in Chinese: “We’ve been promoted!”
The Mediacorp actor didn't mention which of his two sons is the child's parent. However, the baby is believed to be the child of his eldest son, Jonathan Choo, who is a director. Zhu's second son, Joel Choo, is an actor.
Zhu received lots of congratulatory messages in response to his post, including from fellow celebrities such as Christopher Lee, Desmond Tan, Yvonne Lim, Sheila Sim, Ben Yeo and Priscelia Chan. Actor Zheng Geping wrote: "So cute."
Zhu began his acting career in 1985. Some of his recent work include roles in Your World In Mine (2022) and My Star Bride (2021).