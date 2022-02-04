'That’s drain water': New York Times’ Singaporean Chicken Curry recipe gets slammed

While the topic of food can get pretty divisive among Singaporeans, one event has brought people together like never before – The New York Times’ Singaporean Chicken Curry recipe, which was uploaded on its recipes site, NYT Cooking, and on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb 1).

The IG post was captioned “What we’re making for Lunar New Year” and came with a video of the dish being cooked by journalist Clarissa Wei, who adapted the recipe from Shila Das, described on the NYT Cooking site as a “second-generation Singaporean of Indian and Vietnamese descent”.

Ignoring the whole other issue of presenting a “Singaporean chicken curry” as if there’s a definitive version in the country, commenters did not take kindly to the end result of the recipe, which looked pale and included steps that showed the chicken pieces being marinated with lime juice and pandan leaves thrown into the mix – ingredients not normally associated with curry.