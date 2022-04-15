Singaporean rapper Shigga Shay sells out 999 NFTs from debut Spacebars collection in 4 minutes
Based on the cover of his 365 EP released in 2020, the animated artworks feature a cartoon iteration of the rapper as an astronaut. The accompanying soundtrack includes a rap he wrote specially for the collection.
Singaporean rapper Shigga Shay’s debut non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Spacebars, sold out in four minutes. All 999 artworks were snapped up upon its release on Wed (April 13).
Each NFT was pegged at US$40 (S$54) through crypto-currency exchange Crypto.com. The entire collection collected US$39,960 in sales. The value of the NFTs is expected to rise in the secondary market.
The Spacebars collection comprises three series, with each containing a different part of the rap verse. Each series varies in rarity while each card features a freestyle rap recorded especially for its release. Owners of the complete collection will be able to unlock a legendary NFT card and an exclusive 16-bar freestyle prelude.
In a statement, Shay said: "NFTs are going to change everything about the way the world works. I'm just excited to be exploring the possibilities of how NFTs will change the music industry. The countless opportunities it creates for artists and musicians are remarkable. It's an amazing tool to build community engagement, to reach and connect with your audience like never before."
The rapper worked with several collaborators on the Spacebars collection: Singaporean visual artist Ebao and animated in 3D by American digital creative agency Wild Portals came up with the artwork while British producer superjdoug, Shay's frequent collaborator, created the music.
The rapper believes that NFTs and blockchain technology will change the music industry. "When Wild Portals approached me for this collaboration back in early 2021, I saw the potential of how music could evolve along with blockchain technology and create endless opportunities for musicians and artists alike."
The 29-year-old will release a new EP – I AM U – on April 21.