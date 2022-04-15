Singaporean rapper Shigga Shay sells out 999 NFTs from debut Spacebars collection in 4 minutes

In a statement, Shay said: "NFTs are going to change everything about the way the world works. I'm just excited to be exploring the possibilities of how NFTs will change the music industry. The countless opportunities it creates for artists and musicians are remarkable. It's an amazing tool to build community engagement, to reach and connect with your audience like never before."

The rapper worked with several collaborators on the Spacebars collection: Singaporean visual artist Ebao and animated in 3D by American digital creative agency Wild Portals came up with the artwork while British producer superjdoug, Shay's frequent collaborator, created the music.

The rapper believes that NFTs and blockchain technology will change the music industry. "When Wild Portals approached me for this collaboration back in early 2021, I saw the potential of how music could evolve along with blockchain technology and create endless opportunities for musicians and artists alike."

The 29-year-old will release a new EP – I AM U – on April 21.